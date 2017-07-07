You may want to take a seat before you read this sentence because it'll undoubtedly leave you shook: Rooney Mara didn't try pie for the first time until she was 31 years old. Most shocking, is the fact that the world will get to see Mara's first pie eating experience on the big screen. She actually ate pie for the first time for her role in the new movie Ghost Story. And she didn't just eat a slice, no, Mara had to eat a whole damn chocolate cream pie in one sitting.
There's actually a whole entire scene in the movie which is about grief and yes, ghosts, dedicated to it. She eats the pie, which reportedly was gluten free, while her co-star Casey Affleck, who plays her deceased husband. watches from underneath a sheet. Yeah, it's definitely weird but we're still not convinced it's any weirder than someone trying pie for the first time in their 30s.
So how did Mara somehow miss out on this deliciousness for over three decades? A question you better believe the film's director also asked. Well, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mara chalked it up to being a picky eater.
“I just don’t really have a sweet tooth and I was a really, really strange, picky child,” she said. “Something about pie always grossed me out and I just never tried it before. And this came along and I tried making them switch it to something else, but David really wanted it to be pie, so we did pie.”
For those who like Mara are still pie virgins, be warned that Ghost Story doesn't exactly make it look that delicious. In fact, the scene is pretty gross, according to Refinery29 writer Morgan Baila. "Let me be very, very clear: it is foul to watch," she wrote. "The actress sits down, in a puddle of sadness, and starts jamming a metal fork into the glass pie bowl, and eats her little heart out — crust, crumbs, juices, and all." Part of the reason it may give you indigestion is because the scene lasts for nine minutes and no spoiler here, ends with her throwing it all up.
Mara told the Los Angeles Times that she's not surprised the scene is causing a stir online. “It was certainly something that popped out at me when I read it, that was one of the things I was really excited to do,” she said. “So it doesn’t surprise me that it’s something that jumps out of the movie. It was such a unique way of showing grief, we’ve never seen anything like that before."
We probably won't see anything like it again, especially from Mara, who says it didn't exactly change her long-held opinions of pie. "That was my first and last pie," Mara said. Honestly, we can't blame her.
