This Is How Flash Star Keiynan Lonsdale Expertly Clapped Back At A Homophobic Twitter Troll

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Cate Cameron/The CW.
Turns out, Keiynan Lonsdale doesn't just play a superhero on TV, he's one IRL too. This became clear after Lonsdale, who plays Wally West on The Flash, clapped back at a homophobic Twitter troll. Apparently, this troll thought Lonsdale's sexuality somehow made him a lesser superhero. Boy, were they wrong.
According to Teen Vogue, a Twitter user who goes by the Game of Thrones-inspired name "Ramsay Bolton" — a little too on the nose — wrote that Lonsdale was "too much of a fruit cake to play a superhero." It seems Lonsdale learned a few things from his super-fast character and quickly dropped the mic on this hater.
The Aussie actor did so by expertly throwing this Twitter troll's words right in their face."And yet," Lonsdale tweeted, "here I am killin it with my fruit, my cake, and my super suit." What perhaps made this fire response even hotter was the emoji he chose: a watermelon, a chocolate birthday cake, and a lightning bolt followed by a heart. That, my friend, is how you get dragged by Kid Flash.
Back in May, Lonsdale wrote an emotional Instagram post regarding his sexuality, explaining that he is who he is unapologetically. "I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes)," he wrote. For years, he said, he hated himself "thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue."
The post gave him a chance to share his life with his fans, explaining, "I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting. Not faking shit anymore, not apologising for falling in love with people no matter their gender.
"I've become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared," he added. "No one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live."
It's why it's no surprise that he made sure to shut this troll down. No one is going to make him or anyone else feel lesser for their sexuality. This Ramsay Bolton learned that the hard way.

I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming. Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue. A couple years ago I was able to accept myself, & it saved my life, but now I've gotten to a new road block & I feel kind of lost. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting. Not faking shit anymore, not apologising for falling in love with people no matter their gender. I've become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared... no one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live. Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it's fucking inspiring... so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time. I hope we can all learn to embrace who we are & not judge people who aren't exactly the same as us. The truth is we are all family, we're all one. Just love. Keiy. ❤

