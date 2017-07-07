It's time to bust out your comfortable walking shoes and get ready for another protest: The organizers of the Women's March on Washington have announced that they're going to take to the streets on July 14 to protest the National Rifle Association, according to The Huffington Post.
The march, The Cut reports, was scheduled after the NRA released a disturbing and controversial ad in June that seemed to encourage gun owners to take a stand against people who criticize the president and who "scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia."
The ad, which former CIA Terrorism Analyst Cynthia Storer said feeds "an us vs. them narrative of the kind that fuels all extremist movements," features conservative talk-show host Dana Loesch, who can be heard saying that people on the left "use their schools to teach their children that their president is another Hitler...All to make them march, make them protest...to smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law abiding."
Advertisement
Yes, it is quite jarring.
This video represents exactly why we will march 17 miles from the #NRA2DOJ on July 14.— Women's March (@womensmarch) July 6, 2017
We will not be intimidated into silence. #WhyIMarch pic.twitter.com/7ZglcVbJck
The video was heavily criticized by people on all ends of the political spectrum, but for some reason, the NRA fixated on an open letter from Tamika Mallory, one of the Women's March organizers, who argued that the gun-loving association was inciting violence, especially against people of color.
"The advertisement released by the NRA is a direct attack on people of color, progressives, and anyone who exercises their First Amendment right to protest," Mallory wrote in a statement. "At a time when our nation is seeing a rise in racially charged incidents and violence motivated by hate speech, it is unconscionable for a powerful organization like yours to unashamedly peddle an 'us vs. them' narrative. You are calling for our grassroots, nonviolent resistance movement to be met with violence."
As The Cut notes, Mallory's letter only made the NRA angrier, prompting the organization to get conservative talk-show host Grant Stinchfield in front of the camera for yet another ad released on July 1.
"I'm talking to you, Tamika Mallory," he said in the video. "You wrote a letter to the NRA on behalf of the Women's March claiming our 'Clenched Fist of Truth' ad was an attack on minority communities. You call it dangerous and demand it to be taken down? I'm here to tell you not a chance."
Stinchfield's four-minute rant is scary, to say the least, calling out reporters, California's Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, Madonna, Senator Chris Murphy, and protesters. Somehow, people like Stinchfield who claim to be all about free speech have complete meltdowns the moment anyone criticizes Second Amendment rhetoric.
The 17-mile march, which will begin outside NRA headquarters in Virginia and end in front of the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., will aim to bring awareness to both gun owners' and NRA's history of violent behavior towards women, negligence, and discrimination against gun owners like Philando Castile, who was killed for legally having a weapon during a traffic stop in 2016.
Advertisement