This time of year might find you scrambling for a wedding date. You've gotta RSVP by July 10, you'd like a plus-one to dance and maybe more with, but you're single AF. And you can't just tell your friend you're bringing "insert warm body here."
Llia Apostolou is a woman who withstood all the odds. Not only did she find a wedding date in 15 minutes — on Twitter, no less, a medium on which we can barely find coherent thoughts sometimes — but he later became her husband.
Are you a man? Can I borrow you for a wedding next weekend? Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too.— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014
It didn't take very long for a guy named Phil Gibson to respond to Apostolou.
Advertisement
Rarely does an internet meet-cute like this actually end in love. But reader, she married him.
Almost exactly three years later, I can say... Reader, I married him. ? https://t.co/4Gldzbbsw2— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017
The twist: She had joked about it years earlier!
Another twist: They didn't even go to the original wedding together! But they did meet for the first time that week.
Should clarify, we didn't go to that wedding together (it was my sister's, imagine!) but Phil & I did meet IRL for the 1st time that week ??— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017
But still - I jokingly wished to marry him, having not even met him, and it happened. Still blows my mind.— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017
The couple continues to chronicle their modern love story on — where else — Twitter.
Did it! Here's me and my wife @Llia on the way back from the registry office. pic.twitter.com/Q117Rx1XE2— Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 4, 2017
Happy birthday to me! I've woken up in a huge four poster bed... WITH MY BRAND NEW HUSBAND. ??? pic.twitter.com/OtiBxW52VO— Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 4, 2017
Moral of the story: You can find love in a hopeless place.
Advertisement