7 Days In 60 Seconds: North Korea To The Gender Pay Gap

It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.
Trump's Second Foreign Trip
President Trump visited Poland on Thursday before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today at the G20 summit in Germany.
Trump didn't blame Russia for interference in the 2016 election during a speech in Warsaw, but promised to address "new forms of aggression" targeting the West and urged Russia to stop its "destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere."
North Korean Missiles
On Tuesday, North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that some experts believe could travel as far as Alaska and Hawaii. During a Thursday press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, President Trump said North Korea is "a threat, and we will confront it very strongly."
Advertisement
The White House's Gender Pay Gap
The White House released the salary information for employees last Friday. Initial analysis this week found that female employees make only 80 cents for every dollar male employees make. But according to The Washington Post, looking at median salaries rather than averages shows that female White House employees actually make 63 cents on the dollar.
This means the White House gender pay gap has more than tripled under the Trump administration.
The Ethics Director Resigns
The director of the independent Office of Government Ethics (OGE), Walter Shaub, announced his resignation on Thursday. He previously criticized President Trump for not selling the Trump Organization when taking office, and the OGE has clashed with the Trump administration on multiple occasions.
Rep. Steve Scalise's Condition Worsens
The congressman shot on June 14 during a GOP baseball team's practice was readmitted to the intensive care unit this week. Rep. Steve Scalise was released from the ICU less than two weeks ago, but his condition is again described as serious.
A Long Read For The Weekend
Refinery29's Andrea González-Ramírez breaks down why you should care about Trump's election commission asking states to hand over voters' personal data.
How To Take Action This Weekend
President Trump continued his months-long attack on the media this week, tweeting about "the fake news" and bashing CNN in his Thursday press conference with the Polish president (who has allowed his government to take control of state media outlets).
If you have the resources, consider supporting journalists holding the government accountable by subscribing to a local or national paper, or by donating to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Advertisement