Steve Scalise Was Discharged From The Hospital After Baseball Practice Shooting

Update: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, more than a month after he was shot during practice for a charity baseball game. "He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation," MedStar Washington Hospital Center told NBC4 Washington.
This story was originally published on July 6, 2017.
Three weeks after he was shot during baseball practice, Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit of MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
According to a statement from his office, Scalise was transferred to the ICU due to "new concerns for infection." His condition, which had been upgraded to "fair," is currently listed as "serious."
Update from @MedStarWHC on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise: pic.twitter.com/YnEDhiX4gO— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 6, 2017
Scalise, the Republican House majority whip, was shot on June 14 during the GOP baseball team's practice. Last month, his doctor stated that Scalise had suffered "significant damage" to his blood vessels, bones, and some internal organs.
The representative was initially listed in critical condition, but his had condition improved and he was released from the intensive care unit less than two weeks ago.
James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old from Illinois, opened fire at the baseball practice. Also injured were Zachary Barth, an aide to Representative Roger Williams; Matt Mika, a former congressional staff member and the director of government relations for the Washington office of Tyson Foods; and U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner.
Hodgkinson was shot and killed by police at the scene. Scalise's office will provide an update on the representative's condition tomorrow.
