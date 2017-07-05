We've been fans of Chris Pratt ever since he spoke candidly about welcoming male objectification as an often-shirtless Hollywood male actor. But that doesn't mean he's afraid to show it off, all in good fun. Case in point: His latest Instagram post, in which he brought some viral attention to the spray tan he got for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
The photo shows Pratt's orange-tinged arms against his much-fairer thighs. "#jurassicworld trivia Which part of my body is spray tanned? You get one guess," he captioned the post.
Of course, it is a well-documented fact that stars who bare-it-all on screen often have to spray tan before filming to look either naturally sun-kissed or to emphasize the muscle tone in their arms and abs on screen (we got the low down from the Baywatch makeup artist, after all). But that doesn't make it any less hilarious when an A-listers can pokes fun at a faux glow.
Advertisement
Let's just hope Pratt spray tan doesn't dirty that nifty Hawaiian shirt.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement