Channel Your Inner Serena Williams With This Wimbledon Workout

Instead of making up a drinking game while you watch Wimbledon this year, consider a drinking game-inspired workout.
To make it super easy, Reebok and CrossFit athlete Stacie Tovar teamed up to build the workout for you — all you have to do is tune into Wimbledon, throw on some workout clothes, and get moving.
The best part? This workout could easily be used anytime you're watching a tennis match. Something to keep in mind when the US Open starts in August.
Keep reading to see the full workout, but be warned — it's a lot. Remember to listen to your body and feel free to take a break if you need one or to skip a few of these challenges altogether.