Madison Beer Speaks Out About The Leaked Audio Of Her Ex Verbally Harassing Her

Two young social media influencers and rising artists found themselves revisiting an intense time in their lives this weekend following a leaked audio video. Madison Beer, 18, and Jack Gilinsky, 20, have both responded to the audio — which went viral on social media among their large fan bases — while also addressing the issue of verbal abuse and appropriate behavior when in a relationship, a topic that feels especially relevant considering what is currently going on with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.
On July 1, Twitter account PopCrave shared an audio file which allegedly featured Gilinsky aggressively berating Beer, his former girlfriend. In the two-minute clip, he can be heard calling her a "fucking slut" while she tells him to please go away because he is drunk. Her friends can also be heard telling him to leave her alone, but he refuses to.
On July 3, Gilinsky, a former Vine star, confirmed that he was the guy saying those harsh and inappropriate words. He stated in a lengthy note on Instagram that the video was from a year ago, calling the night "one of our lowest points" and that what he said and did was "unforgivable."
The next day, after deleting most of the photos of the two of them from her Instagram feed, Beer herself responded and clarified that although this was a year ago (she would continue dating Gilinsky for months following his violent outburst), she doesn't encourage anyone to stay in a relationship that they feel unsafe in. She wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets, per PEOPLE, that facing this tumultuous time in her life was "been so hard."
"Many of you asking me, 'Why would you stay with him if it happened last year!' My theory was, and as horrible as this is, is that if I left him, he'd do it to the next girl. I tried to fix him," she wrote.
She continued: "If someone is mistreating you in ANY way please speak up," she said. "It is NEVER okay and I was blinded by love and much too afraid to come out and say anything in fear I would be broken up with / not taken seriously by someone I told. SPEAK UP. Don't make the same mistakes I did, your safety is never worth it. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way," she said. "You deserve the world and respect from EVERYONE and ANYONE. Be strong and thank you again."
After deleting the tweets, Beer continued to thank her fans for their support.
It's still important to be clear, though, that verbal harassment or abuse is never acceptable, no matter the age or state of a relationship. But the exes public acknowledgement of their mistakes and areas of growth is something to take note of, especially in light of the messy and dangerous situation unfolding on social media between Kardashian and his ex. There's never a reason to stay with someone who exhibits abusive tendencies, ever, a point that many of their young fans immediately recognized on Twitter by hashtagging #JackGilinskyIsOverParty.
Madison deserves sm better. Sending sm love to her. Girls are always afraid to come out about these things. Glad people know his true colors— hazim (@whenyouready) July 1, 2017
i'm not a huge fan of madison but NO WOMAN DESERVES TO BE TALKED TO LIKE THAT. i hope she leaves his ass for real— jack (@arianagrrrandde) July 1, 2017
I lost all my respect for Gilinsky. Madison deserves better #jackgilinskyisoverparty— h.♡ (@thebtsbois) July 1, 2017
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
