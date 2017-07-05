Kesha Just Teased A New Album With This Epic Instagram Post

Kesha has been out of the music game for way too long thanks to a devastating, years-long legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke. In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke, claiming that he sexually assaulted her. She has also said that the music producer emotionally and mentally abused her during the time that they worked together. Three years later, this legal battle is still making headlines, most recently because Dr. Luke dropped a defamation suit against Kesha's mom, Pebe Sebert. Today, however, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter has changed the subject by posting something on Instagram that has us thinking she will soon drop a new album for the first time in almost five years.
Yesterday, Kesha posted a photo grid made up of 15 different images to Instagram. The grid depicts a rainbow over sandy mounds, a beautifully cloudy sky, and Kesha’s figure walking on water. Across one row of images are the words, “the beginning.” The singer posted the images with no captions giving details about what exactly they mean, but most fans are already jumping to the conclusion that "the beginning" could be the name of a new single or even a new album.
In May, Kesha tweeted a different photo of herself and gave it the caption “studio vibes.” This sent the internet into speculation mode about if and when the pop star would be releasing new music. The "studio vibes" tweet came just one week after Sony announced it would be ending its relationship with Dr. Luke, CEO of Kemosabe Records, which signed Kesha in 2005.
Earlier this year at SXSW, Kesha spoke to Refinery29's Amy Emmerich about working on new music and recovering from the trauma of the last several years. She said, "It's empowering to sit with my imperfections and be real and vulnerable. In truth, there's real power. I used to nitpick everything and it was fucking exhausting. Now I'm feelin' myself." If she's putting all the realness and vulnerability into this new project, we're sure "the beginning" is going to be like nothing we've ever heard.
