Kesha Just Teased A New Album With This Epic Instagram Post

Kesha has been out of the music game for way too long thanks to a devastating, years-long legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke. In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke, claiming that he sexually assaulted her. She has also said that the music producer emotionally and mentally abused her during the time that they worked together. Three years later, this legal battle is still making headlines, most recently because Dr. Luke dropped a defamation suit against Kesha's mum, Pebe Sebert. Today, however, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter has changed the subject by posting something on Instagram that has us thinking she will soon drop a new album for the first time in almost five years.