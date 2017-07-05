Drake Bell Speaks Out About Death Of Ex-Girlfriend Stevie Ryan

Drake Bell is among those mourning the death of Stevie Ryan at the age of 33. People reported that the YouTube star died by suicide on Saturday, July 1, prompting fans and loved ones to post their tributes to the actress, comedian, and VH1 personality.
Bell, who dated Ryan in the mid-2000s, shared his heartbreak over the sad news in a series of tweets.
"I can not believe this is true!!!" the actor and singer first tweeted to his ex-girlfriend on Monday as news of her death spread.
"No no no!!!!" the former Drake & Josh star later posted to his own page, adding a photo of the onetime couple posing on the red carpet at the 2006 MTV Movie Awards. "I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare. @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!"
No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you! pic.twitter.com/hNFvM6tDpW— Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017
"This is too much," he continued in a second tweet. "My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you..."
This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you...https://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo— Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017
The Nickelodeon actor, who turned 31 on June 27, also retweeted one of Ryan's popular "Little Loca" sketches shared by Perez Hilton as a tribute. The video star was also famed for her impersonations of celebrities like Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.
Me and @StevieRyan as #LittleLoca. October 2007. Sending so much light to her loves ones. ? pic.twitter.com/yliaPCn8a1— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 3, 2017
Many of Bell's fans reacted with messages of sympathy and support. According to E! Online, he dated the Stevie TV star from 2005 to 2006, though it's unclear if they remained close after their split.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
