Don’t Feel Like A Millennial Or Gen X? You May Be An Xennial

Personally, as someone with an 18-year-old nephew who loves Lil Yachty yet has no idea who Lil Wayne is and a Gen X-aged brother, who scoffs at any musician with a “Lil” prefix, being lumped into either category feels wildly off. But where do we all fit in? Where do those people born between 1977 and 1983 — a group that hasn’t fully adapted to Snapchat, and is too young to be lumped into Gen X — fall on the generational curve? They’re Xennials, apparently.