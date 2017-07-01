Story from Pretty Little Liars

This Pretty Little Liars Star Left The Sweetest Goodbye Message For Her Castmates

Meagan Long
Photo: Byron Cohen/Freeform.
The Pretty Little Liars series finale generated a lot of tears, hugs, and selfies, and speculation about those last few full-circle moments in Rosewood. Learning the identity of AD once and for all was such a satisfying conclusion to the long-running show. While we're all lamenting the show's end, cast member Sasha Peiterse is just as emotional as we are.
Peiterse, who played Ali — arguably the character who instigated the most drama — posted a heartfelt, long tribute after the finale of the show she worked on for so many years. That is, after her first post on the day the last episode aired. In an awesome photo that recalls the iconic "shh!", she goes on to discuss how she, like us, grew up with the show. Sasha writes "from starting and graduating high school, getting my drivers license, buying my first home, getting engaged to my best friend, and now wedding planning, what a trip!" and we're struck with the realization that PLL has been a part our lives for so long — 8 years of feverish Liars fandom to be exact.
She also alludes to that rumored Pretty Little Liars spin-off, writing that "Rosewood will forever live on!" which certainly piques our interest since Ravenswood didn't quite take off. It's rumored that the character Ali will appear on the spin-off as well, which, in our dreams, would follow her newly-engaged and mom life. After all, Ali will never stop being Ali. In the meanwhile, Sasha is also working on some Goop-level lifestyle and food blogging, writing "as I enter this new chapter of my life, I hope you will continue with me. There’s so many new fun adventures I’m about to journey through and I would be so honored if you all ride along with me. My blog @sashaingoodtaste is definitely one of those adventures."

Yesterday marked the end of a major chapter in my life. As I’m sure a few of you know, the TV show Pretty Little Liars had it’s very last finale last night. I woke up feeling sick with a huge knot in my stomach! It’s so surreal that there will be no more live “previously on Pretty Little Liars” and no more “Shhh’s” at the end of that now very iconic song. But as I joined my PLL family to watch the finale, I was hit by this wave of absolute joy. It dawned on me that this is an end to an era. A very important era, but even more importantly it was a time to celebrate. To embrace the incredibly wonderful time we all shared together and to soak in every bit of joy it had brought me and others. PLL…playing Alison has been such a crucial part of my childhood and now adulthood. From starting and graduating high school, getting my drivers license, buying my first home, getting engaged to my best friend, and now wedding planning, what a trip! I just want to thank you. I wish I could give all of you a huge hug! You have seen me grow and you have grown with me. Thank you for always sticking by me, for never giving up on me or Alison. As I enter this new chapter of my life, I hope you will continue with me. There’s so many new fun adventures I’m about to journey through and I would be so honored if you all ride along with me. My blog @sashaingoodtaste is definitely one of those adventures. Sasha in Good Taste doesn’t just stop at this blog, there’s so many more things in store (very soon) that I can’t wait to show you! Creating and entertaining is such a passion of mine and having you share that alongside me, means the absolute world to me! We. are. family. and Rosewood will forever live on! I wholeheartedly ADORE YOU! Love, Sasha…-A #prettylittleliars #pllfamily #emisonfamily #emison #emisonisendgame #sashaingoodtaste That's immortality my darlings.

A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on

