She also alludes to that rumored Pretty Little Liars spin-off , writing that "Rosewood will forever live on!" which certainly piques our interest since Ravenswood didn't quite take off. It's rumored that the character Ali will appear on the spin-off as well, which, in our dreams, would follow her newly-engaged and mom life . After all, Ali will never stop being Ali. In the meanwhile, Sasha is also working on some Goop-level lifestyle and food blogging, writing "as I enter this new chapter of my life, I hope you will continue with me. There’s so many new fun adventures I’m about to journey through and I would be so honored if you all ride along with me. My blog @sashaingoodtaste is definitely one of those adventures."