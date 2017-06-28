Story from TV Shows

The Pretty Little Liars Cast Is As Emotional About The Finale As You

Caitlin Flynn
The Pretty Little Liars series finale aired tonight, marking the end of an era for the show's loyal fans. Bidding goodbye to Ali, Aria, Emily, Hanna, and Spencer was more than just a little emotional (yes, I'm crying and I'm not ashamed to admit it).
PLL devotees aren't the only people who are feeling seriously emotional today. The show's leading ladies took to Instagram to share heartfelt posts about their most cherished memories on the show. Just make sure you have your tissues handy.
"The streets of Rosewood will always feel like home. I will hold each of these girls close to my heart always, as I will Emily," Shay Mitchell wrote. "She changed me as a person and I will never be able to say thank you enough."
In a lengthy post, Sasha Pieterse referred to the cast and crew as her #pllfamily and said there are no words to describe the time they've spent together. She also paid tribute to the show's devoted fandom:
"You will always have a place in my heart. When we cried you cried, when we laughed you laughed, when we were scared you were scared, when we were mad you were mad, and when we loved you loved," Pieterse wrote. "We are always in sync and we always will be. Thank you for entrusting us with your time for 8 years. Let us celebrate all the fun and growth we've shared."

Today is the day. My friends. My forever #pllfamily . In this bittersweet moment (and always), I am forever grateful for these 8 years. There are no words to describe this incredible journey, but I'll do my best. We have truly created an impeccable love story thanks to the wonderful and one of a kind @imarleneking and our amazing cast and crew. I am so ridiculously grateful to each and every one of them. To our amazing fans I am most definitely forever grateful. You guys have been so loyal and passionate! You have made every second possible, worth it, gratifying, touching, and especially memorable. We truly shot every season, episode, scene, and second for you. You will always have a place in my heart. When we cried you cried, when we laughed you laughed, when we were scared you were scared, when we were mad you were mad, and when we loved you loved. We are always in sync and we always will be. Thank you for entrusting us with your time for 8 years. Let us celebrate all the fun and growth we've shared. I love love love you all more than you could ever know. Congratulations @imarleneking @sleepinthegardn @lucyhale @ashleybenson @shaymitchell @janelparrish @tylerjblackburn @ianmharding @keeoone @theandreaparker @vrayskull #lauraleighton @thehmc @niapeeples #chadlowe #nolannorth #lesleyfera @tamminsursok @brantdaugherty @brendanrobinson @codychristian @julianmorris #jimabele @huwcollins #lindsayshaw @torreydevitto #drewvanacker #brycejohnson @yanigellman #romamafia @diegoboneta #shanecoffey #lulubrud #annebethgish @chloebridges #ryanguzman #kararoyster #jimtitus and the many many many more amazing cast members who created magic. And congratulations & amen to @lisacochranpll & our entire crew and production team who made every day possible. We shared every day, every fraturday, every joy of birthdays, housewarmings, weddings, new baby's, etc. and we shared sadness as well. I am blessed to know all of you. You are forever family. It still hurts my soul to not see you every day. Another big thank you to @freeform of course! I could go on forever! But, I will leave it as pure love. Rosewood forever lives on and this is not goodbye. Love always, Sash

A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on

Troian Bellisario shared that being cast as Spencer totally shook up her post-college plans in the best way possible, and she learned invaluable lessons during her time on Pretty Little Liars:
"It taught me patience, and how to approach my craft, how to direct, produce, it taught me about collaboration, experimentation, risk, friendship, family, empathy, sacrifice and above all LOVE," she wrote. "Being Spencer Hastings in this crazy world is something I still don't quite understand, but I know it was a rare and beautiful gift. A gift that will continue to give for the rest of my days on this Earth. And I wanted to say THANK YOU to all of the people who gave it to me."

Today closes the chapter on a very significant part of my life. A chapter I had never imagined or even dreamt of having written. When I left collage I thought I was headed to NYC (hopefully for some jobs on stage) Little did I know life was actually taking me to Rosewood, Pennsylvania. Where they insisted I would need to do high school for about 6 more years. Life (for reasons that will continue to reveal themselves to me ) made me a Pretty Little Liar. For 8 years. For around 10,000 hours of my life it asked me to be Spencer Hastings. It took me to days where I couldn't stop laughing, and nights when I wished I could have been sleeping in bed, instead of running in the wet and cold for the umpteenth take at 5AM but somehow we made it through and we had fun even then. Every moment with this cast and crew, in this town, every breath I took with Spencer, every text, dead body, new suspect, terrifying scream, new relationship and "kisses, A" taught me something extraordinary. It taught me patience, and how to approach my craft, how to direct, produce, it taught me about collaboration, experimentation, risk, friendship, family, empathy, sacrifice and above all LOVE. Being Spencer Hastings in this crazy world is something I still don't quite understand, but I know it was a rare and beautiful gift. A gift that will continue to give for the rest of my days on this Earth. And I wanted to say THANK YOU to all of the people who gave it to me. To all of the people who believed in me and made it possible, to my friends and family who loved me through it and above all to YOU, the fans, who watched, who tweeted, and posted, who theorized, swooned and screamed. We got a lot out of this experience, but I would have been nothing without you. Thank you and I love you all very much. (I love you too, Spencer, you weirdo). Enjoy tonight. I know I will. #pllendgame #spencerhastings

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on

Ashley Benson opted for a video in which she thanked the show's fans for their unwavering support. (You're welcome!)
"I LOVE YOU GUYS. Thank you for coming on this journey with me and the rest of the cast for the last seven years," Benson captioned the video. "Without all of you watching every week none of this would've been possible. Pll was an such amazing experience and I am so lucky I got to work with the BEST cast and crew who I am now lucky enough to call family."
Lucy Hale posted a throwback to the day before Season One premiered: and if this pic doesn't give you all the nostalgia feels, we simply don't know what will.
"For me to be speechless says a lot, but I'm finding it hard to find the words to express my gratitude to every single person that made this show a success," Hale wrote. "Sometimes simple is better and I just want to say ...I will miss you Pretty Little Liars."
So. Many. Feelings.
