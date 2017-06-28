The Pretty Little Liars Cast Is As Emotional About The Finale As You

The streets of Rosewood will always feel like home. I will hold each of these girls close to my heart always, as I will Emily. She changed me as a person and I will never be able to say thank you enough. Thanks to the cast, crew, and of course, the fans. The little show that could kept chugging along because of all of you and I am forever grateful for the impact you all have made in my life the last 7 years. So tonight, as we say our final farewell to Rosewood, I say the biggest thanks to all of you. ? #PrettyLittleLiars #PLLGameOver ?

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT