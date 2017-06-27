Seven years ago, my sophomore high-school self became addicted to a little something called Pretty Little Liars. I anticipated each installment of the teen show as eagerly as I once did Christmas morning, if Christmas were actually a terrifying teen drama more convoluted than Game of Thrones.
Pretty Little Liars had, and still has, enormous appeal. In each episode, the four main characters carry out really, really bad damage control. While putting out one fire, the girls always let another fire spurt up in another room — or, more realistically, in some abandoned farmhouse on the other side of Rosewood, Pennsylvania they never knew existed.
Now it's 2017, and the four main actresses have blossomed into veritable stars. In honor of the show's finale, I went into the time capsule of their Instagrams and captured the best cast photos from the early years. Pro tip: If you ever want to see how fashion, social media usage, and self-presentation change, take a trip through the Instagram accounts of your favorite celebrities. Once the photos with black and white frames start appearing, you know you've struck gold.
These photos are guaranteed to make you swoon for those good ol' PLL days. Here's to the end of an era.