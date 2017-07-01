This Model Had The Best Response To An Airplane Seatmate Who Body Shamed Her

The man sitting next to her was texting an unknown recipient before takeoff. Natalie could see the text messages (looking at her Instagram post below, this guy wasn't exactly subtle) where he was insulting her body. After the plane lands, she decides to confront him and films the experience. "I couldn't help but notice before we took off you were sending really horrible text messages about me," she says. After initially getting defensive and saying, "I'm sorry, I was drinking," he immediately apologizes. Honestly, though, it sounds like the kind of apology meant to shut down the confrontation. There was no honest self-reflection or empathy.