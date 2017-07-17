What Does It Mean To Be A Feminist Employer?

"I felt that there was really no virtue in this idea of the starving artist. There are business practices that I think are fundamental and common sense, and most writers or artists that I met at the time took that stuff for granted. I’m not saying that the business needs to come before the art, but I am saying that you have to think of yourself as a business because you need to feed yourself and feed your family. There's an idea that there’s some kind of purity in not eating; that to participate in capitalism in that way makes you less of an artist — and I just don’t agree with that. I think there’s a difference between being a vulture and trying to commodify people and culture, or misuse folks and their labor, versus being paid for your art in a way that allows you to continue to make art."