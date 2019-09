What's Next For 'Feminist' Company THINX After Employee Backlash?

Because feminism is still a concept associated with apocryphal, bra-burning shrews (and because it is, in many ways, at odds with “get it, girl!” ideas of capitalism), it’s pretty easy these days to declare yourself one on a purely aesthetic basis. In January 2016, Agrawal told a writer from The Cut, “I only started relating to being a feminist, literally, right when I started my company.” In short: Develop an apparently inclusive and very sellable kind of feminism, and you, too, can join the coven. The following month, in defense of THINX’s suggestive ads, Agrawal was quoted in The New York Times as saying that “her product empowered women in ways that lewd ads already visible in the subways clearly did not.” Her point is a fair one (the saturation of plastic surgery advertisements on certain train lines is a little obnoxious) but the question again is whether THINX affiliates — admirers, customers, employees — might not be happier with concrete forms of "empowerment," like fair benefits and compensation, for example. Or being afforded the ability to speak up for themselves, rather than through a self-appointed, “radical” proxy.