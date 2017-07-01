Story from Food & Drinks

Ice Cream Doughnuts Are Everything You Never Knew You Wanted In Life

Marquita Harris
Photographed by Ben Ritter.
This story was originally published on June 29, 2017.
Sometimes the universe grants us a wish that we never knew we had; a gift we never even considered asking; a solution to a problem we’ve never even acknowledged, let alone knew existed. Case in point: ice cream-filled doughnuts.
Just in time for the season’s rising temps, summer Fridays, and lazy days spent hanging beachside, one dessert bar has the perfect cool treat to turn things up a notch.
In a photo posted on Instagram, B Sweet — a dessert bar in Los Angeles with two locations — shared one of their latest creations, doughnuts chock-full of delicious ice cream.
Advertisement
“Which #Halo are you going to get?! A scoop of your favorite #icecreamheat-sealed inside our fresh glazed donut!!! Hot on the outside, cold on the inside and yummy allover!” read the excited caption.
The “Halo” is B Sweet’s name for their delicious-looking, “hot pressed glazed donut ice cream sandwich,” according to their menu. Each Halo is made to order, and the best part is you can have it custom made by choosing your own ice cream. Picture it: a hot summer day, hanging poolside while stuffing your face with a refreshing mint chocolate chip ice cream filled glazed doughnut. Are you salivating yet? Because we certainly are.
Despite the company’s photos triggering an onslaught of “Why didn’t I think of that”-types of comments, this hybrid dessert concoction is nothing new. As recent as last year, BuzzFeed’s Tasty gave its foodie readers a glimpse into how to make the treat at home.
If B Sweet’s colorful photos almost made you want to lick your screen and you’re not in the L.A. area, then perhaps it’s time brush off those baking skills? Check out their how-to video below.
Read These Stories Next:
I Quit Drinking Coffee For A Month — Here's What Happened
15 Trendy Food Words That We STILL Can't Pronounce
I Lived Off Trader Joe's Frozen Food For Two Weeks & Lived To Tell The Tale
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series