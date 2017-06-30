A holiday birthday is a mixed blessing, right? After all, not everyone likes having to share celebrating their special day with some other occasion. But a birthday that falls around the Fourth of July? It's actually kind of perfect, since there's never as big a hooplah on the Fourth as around, say, Christmas or Valentine's Day.
An Independence Day birthday is also a great excuse for some sun and fun in a tropical locale, which is exactly what Olivia Munn looks to be doing this upcoming holiday weekend. The X-Men: Apocalypse star is turning 37 on July 3, and for her birthday getaway, she headed on a five-night excursion to the Caribbean islands of Turks & Caicos with a small group of friends, courtesy of Booking.com.
Munn is staying in the Beach Enclave North Shore, a dreamy villa that's only a two-minute walk from the beach. The 7,500-square-foot property, which rents for about $20,000 a week, has four bedrooms and sleeps nine people. Even at full capacity, it would never feel crowded here, though: Guests can chill in the infinity pool or on one of the terraces, which provide plenty of alfresco-dining opportunities. And if they need some alone time? That outdoor bathtub is pretty clutch.
The property's five-star concierge service surprised Munn with a birthday cake and Champagne as soon as she got there — because who doesn't like to feel special on her birthday? (Especially when she shares it with, like, the entire United States of America. Well, almost.)
Check out some photos of the villa:
Views everywhere you go...
An infinity pool with lots of lounging space...
If you ask us, this bathtub is really the pièce de résistance of the whole place.
Yeah, not bad!
