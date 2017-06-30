Amy Schumer Crashed A Wedding & There's An Adorable Photo To Prove It

If you happen to be getting married anywhere in Amy Schumer's vicinity, she may just decide to join your celebration. According to E! News, that's what happened when Schumer was in London and saw a just married couple taking wedding photos. Schumer did the only thing any celebrity in her position would do: she photobombed the newlywed couple on the happiest day of their lives.
Schumer was reportedly headed to meet her friend Stella McCartney when she saw Jasmin Pereira and Jon Bates' wedding photo shoot taking place near Harry's Bar in London. She popped in between the two lovebirds and gave them a memory they will never forget. Not to mention, Schumer is perfectly dressed to blend into this special photo. That yellow flawlessly accents the bride's bouquet, right?
And the truth is, the snapshot, which you can see here, is pretty adorable. E! even reported that after taking this photo, Schumer let the couple pose by her silver Mercedes.
Schumer has become such a pro at crashing weddings, we're surprised Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn haven't contacted her about a Wedding Crashers sequel. Two years ago, Schumer crashed a wedding party taking place at a Dublin, Ireland bar. That same year she also photobombed a couple's engagement photos in New York City's Central Park while going for a jog.
Photographer Alisha Siegel told People that Schumer said, "Oh my god! Are you taking engagement photos? Let me get in one!” So Schumer did, which Siegel thought was strange. See, she didn't realize who the Trainwreck star was, even though the actress jokingly tried to tell her.
“She took off her sunglasses, we snapped a quick pic, and right after, she says, ‘You guys know I’m like reeeeeeal famous,'" Siegel said. "I take another look it hit me that it was Amy Schumer!”
If Schumer wanted to turn her hobby into a new reality show, we wouldn't mind. Just sayin'.
