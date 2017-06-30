Ring the alarm, Queen Bey has something to say and she's using less than 140 characters to do it. Now, we've come accustomed to tweets being big news — hello, our president and his tiny Twitter fingers — but in Beyoncé's case the news here is that she actually tweeted. Something she's not known to do, like, ever. In fact, this is Beyoncé's first tweet in over a year.
As Marie Claire, pointed out, Bey's last tweet was way back on April 23, 2016. It was the cover of Lemonade with a link to listen to it over at Tidal. Bow down to her seamless plug of both her and her hubby Jay-Z's projects in just one tweet.
But knowing Jay-Z just dropped his 13th album, 4:44, which is basically his response to Lemonade, you would imagine that her tweet would have something to do with that, right? Or, being that it's been reported she's had the twins, she may throw us a bone and reveal their names? Nope and nope, but her first tweet of 2017 is very on-brand.
Beyoncé tweeted about her charity, BeyGood4Burundi, which has teamed up with UNICEF to help mothers in the landlocked East African country. "Mothers in Burundi want to provide clean, safe water for their children," she wrote. "Let's help them, together."
According to Beyoncé's website, "Burundi is one of the most densely populated countries in Africa with nearly half of the population lacking access to clean, safe drinking water." That's why she's looking to raise money so that BeyGood can help a million people gain access to clean water, 52% of which is under 18 years old.
The money will go to "support building water supply systems for healthcare facilities and schools, and the drilling of boreholes, wells and springs to bring safe water to districts."
While we'd love to see a photo of those Beybies, we can't hate on Beyoncé for trying to bring some good to the Twittersphere. Now, excuse us, we have to go back to listening to all Jay-Z's apologies.
Mothers in Burundi want to provide clean, safe water for their children. Let's help them, together: https://t.co/zxxNOtfq2Z #BEYGOOD4BURUNDI pic.twitter.com/olLsohhvvB— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) June 30, 2017
