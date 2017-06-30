Halle Berry's Ex-Husband Responds To Jay-Z's Infidelity Diss

Jay-Z did more than just drag himself on his new album 4:44. The rapper also specifically calls out a few other big names in the music industry (Kanye West, Future), but there is one man in particular who received the brunt of the disses: Eric Benét. Jay uses the R&B singer and songwriter's name as an example of someone who illustrates infidelity. And unlike the other guys mentioned in lyrics on 4:44, Benét has already responded. It appears that he was waiting up late at night for the album release too, and was immediately greeted with shade in the very first track, "Kill Jay Z."
The track (which Jay-Z said in a radio interview is not to be taken literally, of course) is meant to set the tone for the rest of the album, which is best described as an energetic and emotional confessional. And confessional it is considering he all but confirms that he cheated on Beyoncé and even blames himself for her miscarriages. It's an intense album, and the response has been overwhelming. But throughout all that, Benét's is hands-down the most entertaining.
For context, Benét was married to Halle Berry for four years, from 2001 to 2005, before they split due to his infidelity (in an interview with People in 2005 he straight up said: "We all know I cheated."). He has since remarried (to Manuela Testolini, Prince's ex-wife), but will forever live in infamy due to this (iconic) Jay verse.
He raps: "You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don't even know what else to say / N****, never go Eric Benét ! / I don't even know what you woulda done."
Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife....like right now! ✌?— Eric Benét (@ebenet) June 30, 2017
He is being a surprisingly good sport about the very public dig, and even liked a few funny tweets in response to the verse.
This one praises him for have a wife that may be "the baddest."
When you're ready to make fun of @ebenet for saying his wife is the baddest but you remember that she was Prince's wife so he might be right pic.twitter.com/IKOdvSeSkG— KYLE + (@kyalbr) June 30, 2017
This one speculates just how awkward it was at the Benet house when his wife first heard the song.
Wife: "So you gone address what Jay said?"— X (@XLNB) June 30, 2017
Eric Benet: pic.twitter.com/yquL63CUJi
