Lady Gaga Went Undercover As A Substitute Teacher To Surprise Kids

For most students, a substitute teacher means watching a movie in class and a day of busy work. However, the students at Walter Reed Middle School in Hollywood were given something even better: Lady Gaga. The pop star went "undercover" as a substitute teacher (if you can call glasses and a blazer a costume) and surprised a class full of kids in honor of her new partnership with Staples.
Staples, a sponsor of the singer's Joanne Tour, pledged a donation of $2 million to the Born This Way Foundation and DonorsChoose.org, as well as a $50,000 scholarship and a trip to see Gaga in concert for one special winner.
To pull of this stunt, Gaga and Staples teamed up for a completely unscripted video, Adweek reports. She was filmed surprising the class and inspiring them to be their best selves through exercises and powerful conversation.
"I'm here today to promote a positive learning environment," she says in the commercial. "I want you to draw what is your future and what does it look like."
One by one, the children in the class presented their dreams, and Lady Gaga gave them the encouragement they'll need to achieve them.
"Not having materials at school is a real problem," she continues. "That puts a child at a deficit. Before we fix that problem we need to acknowledge that problem."
Staples for Students gives teachers the supplies they need to support their classes and empower each and every student's dreams.
You can help out with the project by donating in Staples stores, or online at StaplesForStudents.org.
