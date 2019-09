In May, host Chris Harrison talked about how difficult it was for the usually cool and composed Rachel to relinquish her need to maintain tight control — to let her emotions run high and her walls collapse. "She’s very thoughtful, very meticulous, and very planned, and in a certain way, controlling," Harrison told Entertainment Weekly . "I think she likes to have control of her life and she’s very detail-oriented, and that is a tough mix to be The Bachelorette and be that type of person because The Bachelorette asks you to let go and allow yourself to be vulnerable and that’s not really what lawyers do." He continued, "Everything she has learned, she needed to kind of throw out the window and that was very difficult for her. That’s what I think has held her up in the past is letting go and giving this a true shot. That was our goal this season."