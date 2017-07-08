Logue, who has played Detective Harvey Bullock on Gotham for three years, has not made any more public statements on the matter. Actors Olivia Wilde and Mark Ruffalo have tweeted about the disappearance of Jade, whose mother is Logue's ex-wife, actress Kasey Walker. "Hey Brooklyn, if you've seen Jade, please let his father know," Wilde wrote, retweeting Logue's now-deleted original post. Ruffalo, who co-starred with Logue in the 2005 rom-com Just Like Heaven, replied to Wilde's tweet, "Thanks for your kind heart to share this."