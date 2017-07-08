Update: Donal Logue's daughter, Jade, has returned home after going missing for two weeks.
In a tweet, the actor said, "Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others."
No other information about her whereabouts during the time she was missing was available at press time.
This story was originally published on June 27, 2017.
Actor Donal Logue's child has gone missing in New York City. News of the 16-year-old's Monday disappearance broke when the Irish-American Gotham star, 51, tweeted about it on Tuesday morning. The tweet, which has since been deleted, read: "Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka."
The NYPD told People that they are looking into the missing person's report filed for Jade, who is transgender, and previously went by Arlo. "According to our complaint, the teen went to meet a friend and did not return home," an NYPD spokesperson told People on Wednesday. "The teen was reported [missing] Tuesday morning."
Logue, who has played Detective Harvey Bullock on Gotham for three years, has not made any more public statements on the matter. Actors Olivia Wilde and Mark Ruffalo have tweeted about the disappearance of Jade, whose mother is Logue's ex-wife, actress Kasey Walker. "Hey Brooklyn, if you've seen Jade, please let his father know," Wilde wrote, retweeting Logue's now-deleted original post. Ruffalo, who co-starred with Logue in the 2005 rom-com Just Like Heaven, replied to Wilde's tweet, "Thanks for your kind heart to share this."
Meanwhile, Castle Star Stana Katic, who acted alongside Logue in 2013's rock film CBGB, tweeted, "Hello, community. Please see attached & notify @donallogue if you have any information." And soap star Maeve Quinlan, of The Bold and The Beautiful asked followers to repost Logue's original tweet and pray for the safe return of her friend's child. Logue also has another child, Finn, with his ex-wife, Kasey Walker.
While there is no indication that Jade's disappearance has anything to do with her identifying as trans, the fact that trans individuals are often targeted with violent crimes due to their gender identity is certainly relevant.
