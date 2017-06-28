Ansel Elgort is on a roll ... again. In the same week that his star turn in Baby Driver hits theaters, Deadline reports that the actor has just been cast in an iconic role that could make or break his career: Elgort will portray John F. Kennedy.
More specifically, Elgort will play a young JFK, long before the presidential bits we've seen on screen way too many times. Mayday 109 is about a 26-year-old Kennedy's heroic actions as a Navy captain of a patrol torpedo boat in the South Pacific during World War II. According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie will show how Kennedy helped lead 10 of his 12 crew members to safety after their boat was split in half by a Japanese attack.
Advertisement
"We could not be more excited about Ansel coming aboard," producer Basil Iwanyk told Deadline. "Not only is he a tremendous actor, he embodies the charisma, athleticism, and looks of a young JFK. We love that this is not a biopic, nor a film about politics. This is simply a riveting and unbelievable tale that very few people know — about a young man who was a hero long before becoming the iconic 35th President of the United States. With Ansel, we've found our perfect JFK."
For some of us, Elgort has been the perfect everything since before we knew how to pronounce his name. A.k.a, back in 2013, when it was announced that he'd be starring in both Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars. (Good news seems to come in twos for this guy!)
His latest, Baby Driver, in which he plays a reluctant but super-talented getaway driver with tinnitus, has been getting some of the best reviews of the summer, with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating (down just a touch from its 100% score last month). Advance buzz for this one put him on the map for anyone who turns their nose up at young adult novel adaptations.
We're fine with this, as long as the crazy success never changes Elgort's heart-melting, humble sense of wonder. That was on full display last Sunday, as he showed fans a video of a rainbow.
Share this video with a friend who you're gonna see #BabyDriver with! pic.twitter.com/Gh617IQIyP— Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) June 26, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement