Stars Hollow's resident snarky barista is bringing part of his fictional persona into the real world. According to Hello Giggles, Scott Patterson, known to the world as Luke Danes at Luke's Diner, is releasing his very own brand of coffee, proving that the Gilmore Girls universe and the real world are one and the same.
In an interview with WealthManagement.com, Patterson explained that since hope is dwindling on any additional episodes of Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life, he's focusing on his very own brand of coffee, Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee.
"I'm developing my own coffee brand," Patterson told the site. "We're almost ready to launch, but we want to have our ducks in a row before we come out with it."
It seems that it's not just a fun hobby, either. Patterson seems seriously interested in the whole process, saying that coffee's become something that he thinks about all day long. While Lorelai and Rory Gilmore were not quiet about their devotion to the stuff, Luke was generally doling it out, not partaking it it himself (onscreen, at least). He certainly didn't make any show of needing it to function, which is more than can be said about the Gilmores.
"Quality coffee is something that I am obsessed with," Patterson added. "It's the thing I look forward to every morning and throughout the day and throughout the evening and now throughout the middle of the night."
Patterson notes that he's still working on the brew, so details are scant. Here's hoping that it makes its way to a nationwide launch, since Gilmore Girls fans have already proven that they're ready for anything related to Stars Hollow's favorite diner. Last year, when Netflix was ramping up its promo for the show's revival, it set up pop-up Luke's Diners all over the country and fans were lined up to get a taste. We're guessing something similar will go down when Scotty P's hits shelves.
