It's always nice to treat a friend to a refreshing iced coffee, especially when the temperature is rising dangerously to about 80 degrees.
Alas, most of us don't have unlimited coffee funds, and ordering twice as many beverages on coffee runs can quickly eat into your savings. Fortunately, you don't have to sacrifice friendship points in order to save some fun money. This week, Starbucks is offering a promotion perfect for the person who loves saying "Put your wallet away, this is my treat."
From June 27 to July 2, Starbucks is doing a "buy one, get one" that should appeal to iced coffee drinkers everywhere. Here's how it works: Customers who purchase a grande iced espresso beverage at participating stores in the United States can get a complimentary second iced espresso beverage of equal or lesser value. That means you can walk into your office after lunch and place an Iced White Chocolate Mocha on the desk of your favorite co-worker, or hand your significant other a much-needed Iced Caffè Americano at absolutely no cost to you. Yay!
Of course, as with many deals, there's a small catch. You can only get a free beverage when you purchase a drink between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., which means a morning coffee run won't earn you any freebies. However, it is the perfect time to take a quick break from work and treat yourself and a pal to an iced beverage.
It's worth mentioning that the only beverages that you can score gratis from Starbucks during this promotion are of the espresso variety — you won't be able to get a free Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade, which is this writer's favorite Starbucks pick-me-up. You also won't be able to get a Frappuccino, as that's a blended drink, even if espresso is often added into the mix. (As for the Unicorn Frapuccinos that were once so popular on Instagram? Those are gone forever, so don't even think about ordering one.)
Cheers to BOGO-ing your way to stronger friendships built on a mutual love of caffeine.
