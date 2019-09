The four included polishes are just as light and fun as you expect your Saturdays during the summer to be, but they never feel too over-the-top. You've got Good Lighting (a light, dusty mauve), In A Blush (a milky, pastel pink), Pinked To Perfection (a peachy-pink), and On The Mauve (a dark gray with purple undertones). But the neutral colors are not just a subtle break from traditionally bright summer collections , the formula also comes with major nail benefits.