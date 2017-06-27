When the weather hits 70 degrees, sandals are an absolute given — meaning most people are ready to whip out the bold nail colors. But if you, like Queen Elizabeth, prefer a more minimalistic look when it comes to your manicure and would rather wear Essie's Ballet Slippers no matter the season, then the brand's spanking-new collection called Treat Love & Color is exactly what you've been waiting for.
The four included polishes are just as light and fun as you expect your Saturdays during the summer to be, but they never feel too over-the-top. You've got Good Lighting (a light, dusty mauve), In A Blush (a milky, pastel pink), Pinked To Perfection (a peachy-pink), and On The Mauve (a dark gray with purple undertones). But the neutral colors are not just a subtle break from traditionally bright summer collections, the formula also comes with major nail benefits.
Perfect for anyone who's fingertips could use a little TLC, these polishes are infused with camellia extract to strengthen your nails over time, too. Click ahead to check out every creamy color from Essie launching next month. Trust us: You're going to want to get your hands on them all.