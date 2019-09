Of course, it's not just the price that makes concerts — at least, ones for bonafide celebrities — a less-than-ideal experience. The rise of stans means that, no matter how early you get to a general admission show, there's always someone who has stood in line longer to get to the front rail. Anyone who has ever watched footage of people losing their shit over The Beatles knows that there have always been these fans, but social media now has the power to connect them en masse. This isn't a complaint, really — just because I won't forego sleeping in my own bed to wait in line for my favorite artist shouldn't prevent others from doing so — but it does mean that, for the more casual fan, a good spot in the crowd is a bit trickier to obtain.