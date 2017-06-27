Kris Jenner has some strong words for cyber-bullies.
The momager didn't hold back in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, blasting trolls who post negative comments about her and her family. (Case in point: the mommy-shaming car seat debacle daughter Kim Kardashian ignited this weekend.)
"There's definitely a lot of bullies out there," the mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie said. "The internet is a crazy place. There's a lot of really miserable, unhappy, terrified, angry, bitter, nasty people out there that don't have jobs or are hopeless or depressed and sad, and they can be a big, fat, important bully by going online and typing a really ugly statement to someone else that they've never even met before, that has feelings and a heart. And I thought, 'Wow, what happened to just you know, 'give peace a chance'? What happened to the '60s?!'
"I'm a lot softer than you would imagine," she continued. "It stings sometimes when somebody says, 'You're so fat,' or 'You're too old to be on social media,' or 'You look awful in that outfit' — like, such silly, stupid things. You're going, 'Really?' I'll call up Kim and go, 'Do I look that bad in that picture? Do I look fat?'
"But I think the most hurtful thing is when people will say, 'Oh, you're just managing your kids — you're getting money from your children' or your family or whatever. I'm thinking, 'Well, hell yeah! I mean, I'm trying to create a business here, and nobody has their best interest like I do. We all love working together and we love our situation. Why don't you go worry about your own situation and go get a job yourself?'"
Jenner, who just last week was accused of Photoshopping a photo of herself at the gym, also opened up about her concerns for her six grandchildren.
"My grandchildren are gonna have a tough time," she said. "I worry about them because there's a lot of hate and disruption on the internet."
Well, all those references to getting a job probably won't endear her to any critics. Still, it'll take more than some mean-spirited comments to take this family down.
