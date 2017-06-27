Are Fuzz-Free Mini Kiwi Berries The Latest Superfruit?

For any kiwi lover, there's nothing more satisfying than enjoying a juicy sweet kiwi on a hot summer day.
Though, when famished and with little time, the most annoying part of eating a kiwi is peeling it. And who, during a bout of laziness, hasn't just sliced a kiwi open and scooped out the fruit? However, it seems there’s a new-ish solution, one that’s been around in the United States for more than 150 years: the kiwi berry. And according to Delish, it just might become our latest fruity obsession.
The kiwi berry is exactly what it sounds like, a miniature kiwi that's around the size of a large grape. The best part? These little guys are fuzz free. Kiwi berries are also a vitamin-rich superfood, loaded with antioxidants along with vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, and potassium. In some cases, the fruit is also said to contain more polyphenols — micronutrients that prevent degenerative diseases — than oranges and grapefruit. Meaning they’re the ultimate low-maintenance snack.
In the United States, this kiwi berry variety primarily flourishes in cooler regions like New England and are known to withstand cold temperatures.
As noted by Delish, the citrus fruit’s popularity has been on an upswing due to a number of research facilities and private-label companies “capitalizing on America's newfound obsession with all things natural.” In a nutshell considering the health benefits of kiwi berries and their ability to be eaten on-the-go, companies are interested in integrating them into our everyday diet (like blueberries, grapes, and apples).
