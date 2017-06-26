Everyone loves a good glow up. It’s the reason we have all been standing behind Remy Ma since her release from prison in 2014. There are even a group of loyal Chris Brown fans who are still holding out for him to change it up one day. There is something about watching someone overcome their difficulties that draws us to them even more. After all, it's how we react in times of adversity that defines us.
This is just one of the reasons Gucci Mane sits so high on my list of favorite rappers. Not only has he been the inspiration and catalyst for the entire trap rap genre, his 2016 glow up was truly iconic. He has set a pretty high standard artistically and is, in many ways, my real life goals.
Check out some of the reasons you should aspire to similar heights.