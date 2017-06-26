Details about upcoming seasons of television shows are always kept under wraps. For Game of Thrones, we toil away trying to string together the slightest semblance of a theory to figure out what big moments we have to look forward to in the season. The same happened last year with Westworld, which became a surprise hit for the network, filling in the GOT-sized hole in our hearts by providing a perfect blend of violence, romance, and thrilling plot twists.
While we won't be getting another episode of Westworld until 2018, we are already getting some A-plus footage from one of the standout stars on the series, James Marsden. Kit Harington would never be caught dead sharing footage of himself wielding a sword as Jon Snow at the risk of revealing even the slightest hint about his character. Fortunately, Marsden, much like his on-screen character Teddy Flood, is known to break the rules.
On Instagram, the 43-year-old actor gave a glimpse at his gunslinging lessons, which means we know Teddy will continue showing off his sharp shooting skills in the upcoming season, as Mashable points out. Unfortunately, Marsden is dressed in a white tee and blue jeans, which means that although he is training for the role (according to his caption: "Westworld quick draw training @hbo #Westworld #season2"), we are not getting a look at Teddy's outfits.
When you're watching, pay close attention to his little flip trick at the end — he's getting really good. Now we need to just see Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) doing some quick hand work with her own firearms instead of being laced up in uncomfortable corsets.
Check out the cowboy, below.
