Westworld Season 2 Will Make This Giant Leap

Westworld, more than any show since Lost, got away with everything. Its first season was one big misdirect that many people figured out more or less immediately, as the show hid the ball from us in increasingly obvious fashion. Unlike Big Little Lies or Girls, which both had episodes this week in which they created legitimate audience distrust and fear, Westworld stuck a kite in a tree and pretended we all weren't looking at it for about half its first season.