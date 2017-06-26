This Flower Girl's Hilarious Fail Is All Of Us At Weddings

The setting: A backyard wedding somewhere in the United States of America (probably). In the distance, gold-painted candelabra decorate a gold, sequined tablecloth, along with some unidentifiable flowers and a rustic lantern. Two children dance with abandon on the portable dance floor, installed just for this wedding. Ring Bearer, in a vest, spins Flower Girl 1, who wears a white dress with a pink sash and a floral headband. Out of nowhere, Flower Girl 2 appears.