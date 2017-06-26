During the episode, McCartney also revealed that she used a different surname at school so people wouldn't realize who her father was. "I would always be Stella Martin at school. That was always a bit confusing for people," she recalled. "When I started college I tried to do it under a different name. I would never tell anyone. The discovery was always a bit painful – when you could tell people in the corridor were kind of looking at you differently. It would always be a bit, 'Oh God.'"