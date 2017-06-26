The 13 Reasons Why Cast Celebrated Pride Together In San Francisco

Bullying is the central theme of Netflix's hit series 13 Reasons Why, and a key plot point is Courtney's (Michele Selene Ang) fear that her classmates will learn she's gay. The series sends a powerful message about accepting both ourselves and others, so it's fitting that the 13 Reasons Why cast went all out for San Francisco Pride.
Ang posted a photo of the crew together, accompanied by a Barack Obama quote: "When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free."
"Filled with #pride to march for our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, for love-in my hometown! ?❤️?��?��???? @netflix @13reasonswhy," Ang added in her caption.
Ang's fellow castmates also posted photos to Instagram expressing their solidarity with the LGBTQ community.
Justin Prentice summed up the message perfectly and succinctly with the caption, "Love is for everyone."
"Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend, and to those who continually support the community. May we continue to support and fight for those who are marginalised ?," wrote Katherine Langford.
"I'm so very proud to be apart of such an important, inclusive, diverse, and dynamic cast. We truly love being able to stand with our #lgbtq community in unity and strength. We love you. I love you. Today is yours. ❤️?," Christian Lee Navarro captioned his post.
We love seeing the talented cast of 13 Reasons Why use their platform to promote inclusivity and acceptance. It's one thing to read off the script for a show, but it's another to use their real life actions to send a powerful message that everyone is deserving of respect, dignity, and the freedom to be themselves without fear of bullying and discrimination.
