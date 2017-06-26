Looks like Rob Dyrdek is about to become a father... again!
Dyrdek and his wife Bryiana announced that they're having another child over the weekend by posting an adorable gender reveal video on Instagram, in which they popped a massive balloon containing light pink confetti.
"It's a girl!!! We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised" Dyrdek captioned the darling video, which featured himself, Bryiana, and their son Kodah dressed all in white. "We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family."
On her own Instagram page, Bryiana posted another series of photos with two of her closest friends, who she said helped make the announcement possible by hiding the baby's gender from both she and the former Fantasy Factory actor.
"Rob and I wanted to find out the gender of Baby #2 with our loved ones and we knew my favorite humans (who also happen to be the best secret keepers) were perfect to pull off our gender reveal," Bryiana wrote. "Thank you for always being the glue that holds me together. This little girl is so lucky to grow up with you as her aunties."
Dyrdek and his wife welcomed their son into the world only nine months ago, and just like his dad, it didn't take long for him to steal the hearts of millions. We're willing to be that he'll be making his little sister laugh in no time.
The good news comes shortly after Rob's friend and former Rob & Big costar, Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, passed away after in May after having a heart attack.
While the Dyreks' gender reveal — and their reactions — were cute, it's important to note that not everyone, including children, identify with a set gender. In fact, a survey conducted by Fusion in 2015 found that 50% of millennials believe gender isn't simply defined as "boy" or "girl" and that “some people fall outside conventional categories,” according to The Huffington Post.
