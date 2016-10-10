MTV's Rob Dyrdek & Wife Bryiana's Son Is Already An Internet Star

Rob and Bryiana Dyrdek's son Kodah is less than two months old and he's already experimenting with Snapchat filters. Technically his mom is the one who turned the adorable baby into a puppy, but Kodah seems at home in front of the camera. "You guys.. I just couldn't help myself," Bryiana captioned the photo. "My favorite tiny human is licking his paw!"
Bryiana has been chronicling their parenthood journey since before her son was even born. "I don't think anyone in the world is more excited about diaper changing than @robdyrdek," she wrote under a photo of the Ridiculousness host with a baby doll. "He's also a master swaddler and going to be the best father in the entire world."
Rob has been just as eager as his wife to share photos of his new son. In a recent Instagram photo Kodah is rocking some skater gear. Now fans just have to wait for the inevitable photo opportunity with a tiny skateboard.
