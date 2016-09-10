Professional skateboarder and Fantasy Factory star Rob Dyrdek and his wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores Dyrdek, welcomed a baby boy into the world on Friday evening — and he has quite the unique name. Dyrdek revealed the news with an Instagram post, writing, “Say hello to Kodah Dash Dyrdek aka Dash aka KD aka K-Dash aka Dah-Da. Born 9/9/16 on 7:28pm, 7.7 ounces. Myself and [wife, Bryiana] feel so incredibly blessed and thankful for our healthy baby boy.”
The couple has been public about the pregnancy and about their relationship in the past few months. A few weeks ago, Rob Dyrdek posted a photograph on Instagram celebrating his wife and their baby.
When you have a model wife your maternity photos get serious. The perfect location is on the site of our forever home that will be the center of gravity for our family and life.So much to be grateful for on this beautiful day. Photo: @yasminekateb Hair: @kelseygusto Make up: @josephpaulmakeup Dress: @shopisrelfonseca
Similarly, Flores’ pregnancy announcement gushed over her husband. She also posted about how excited he is to be a dad.
She wrote, “I don't think anyone in the world is more excited about diaper changing than @robdyrdek. He's also a master swaddler and going to be the best father in the entire world.”
