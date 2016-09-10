Rob Dyrdek & Wife Welcome Baby Boy With A Unique Name

Vrinda Jagota

Professional skateboarder and Fantasy Factory star Rob Dyrdek and his wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores Dyrdek, welcomed a baby boy into the world on Friday evening — and he has quite the unique name. Dyrdek revealed the news with an Instagram post, writing, “Say hello to Kodah Dash Dyrdek aka Dash aka KD aka K-Dash aka Dah-Da. Born 9/9/16 on 7:28pm, 7.7 ounces. Myself and [wife, Bryiana] feel so incredibly blessed and thankful for our healthy baby boy.”

The couple has been public about the pregnancy and about their relationship in the past few months. A few weeks ago, Rob Dyrdek posted a photograph on Instagram celebrating his wife and their baby.
Similarly, Flores’ pregnancy announcement gushed over her husband. She also posted about how excited he is to be a dad.

She wrote, “I don't think anyone in the world is more excited about diaper changing than @robdyrdek. He's also a master swaddler and going to be the best father in the entire world.”
