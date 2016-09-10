Say hello to Kodah Dash Dyrdek aka Dash aka KD aka K-Dash aka Dah-Da... Born 9/9/16 on 7:28pm... 7.7 ounces. Myself and @bryianadyrdek_ feel so incredibly blessed and thankful for our healthy baby boy. 👶🏽💙🎉👶🏽💙🎉👶🏽💙🎉

