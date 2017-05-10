Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, the former star of MTV’s reality series Rob & Big, has passed away at age 45. His rep has confirmed to People that Boykin died this morning after suffering a heart attack.
For three seasons, Boykin starred on Rob & Big as professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek’s bodyguard, and the pair quickly rose to fame thanks to their onscreen antics. They even broke multiple Guinness world records during the series’ run.
Although there was some offscreen tension between the duo, they eventually reconciled and Boykin made guest appearances on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.
"MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing," the network told E! News in a statement earlier today. "He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."
Dyrdek posted a remembrance of his friend on Instagram.
Celebrities including Chanel West Coast and Juicy J also took to Twitter to mourn his loss.
“My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family,” Chanel West Coast wrote.
Steelo Brim mourned his friend’s loss on Instagram, where he posted a photo of Boykin accompanied by this heartfelt tribute:
“My brain can't truly comprehend this. As soon as we met we became friends. Genuine, Funny, Family Man, just an Overall Great guy. May God Rest his soul and he make everyone in heaven smile like he did on earth! LOVE!”
Boykin is survived by his nine-year-old daughter, Isis Rae Boykin.
