When it comes to boozy summers, it’s all about pulling out your favorite tried and true rosé or finding the ultimate crisp cocktail. When it comes to cocktails, we want new flavors and refreshing ways to blend yummy seasonal ingredients with our beverage of choice. Rarely do a rosé and a cocktail collide. Until now.
The ever iconic French Champagne house, Veuve Clicquot, has unleashed two new bubblies for the summer. According to InStyle, Veuve has added two new blends that turn summer cocktail options on their head.
The kicker? These rosé options are inspired by mixology, meaning they’re meant to be blended and served over ice.
Advertisement
Yes, you read that correctly. Snobs be damned. The 245-year-old luxury Champagne house wants you to not only serve their two new bottles — Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé — over ice. They’re also recommending you treat these two new options as you would a distilled liquor.
According to the Veuve Clicquot website, Clicquot Rich delivers the brand’s “signature notes of the wine. Those notes are then “magnified by the presence of selected ingredients: pineapple, grapefruit zest, cucumber, celery, peppers or tea, all on the rocks.” As for their Rich Rosé, it features, “Intense red berry fruit notes.”
The trend of adding ice to Champagne and wine has been a long time coming. In a story published by Town&Country this April, another luxury Champagne house talked about it.
"We found some emerging trends in the south of France, of drinking champagne with ice," Moët & Chandon chef de cave Benoît Gouez said to T&C. "We realized that during the warmer season, people want to drink chic but they also need to be refreshed and they want to enjoy it in a more casual way."
A Veuve you can mix ice fruit, tea, and veggies with? Pour it up.
Advertisement