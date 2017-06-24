Postmates Is Offering Free Delivery During Pride Weekend

Postmates has a special promotion going on this weekend, June 24 and 25, in honor of Pride. All weekend long, the delivery service is offering free delivery from select restaurants in cities all over the United States.
You can do the following to take advantage of the promotion: While making your order, click on the "Pride" section and you will be shown a collection of restaurants that are participating. Order from any of these places and the delivery fees will be waived.
The San Francisco-based company announced the promotion yesterday over Twitter. In their campaign, they featured members of the LGBTQ community, allies, and advocates sharing what Pride means to them.
What does #PRIDE mean to you? Tell us w/ #PrideFTW @Postmates & we’ll donate $1 to the @HRC for every post! #LoveIsLove #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/nkIHMmbeak— Postmates (@Postmates) June 23, 2017
In addition to offering free delivery, Postmates is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign. In a blog post on the company's website, they shared the details of their collaborative campaign.
"Though it goes without saying, despite the extraordinary progress of the past few years, we still have more work to do. That’s why we’re standing with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). But we need your help to amplify our impact! Share what PRIDE means to you with hashtag #PrideFTW and @Postmates, and we’ll donate $1 to the HRC for every post."
Twitter responded to the news of the promotion by sharing what Pride meant to them. Many shared the hashtag and tagged Postmates.
Pride means being the best ally I can be @Postmates #PrideFTW— Madeline Brittingham (@madelinebritt_) June 24, 2017
#PrideFTW @Postmates Pride means never having to say you're sorry for who you love.— Suzanne Moody (@moodysu) June 23, 2017
Postmates joins the ranks of many companies celebrating Pride this month. Like the delivery service, there are a number of companies partnering with organizations to make donations in support of LGBTQ rights and to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
"But beyond just this month," Postmates shared on their blog, "let’s all work to always embrace love, committing to the idea that no person should be judged by anything other than the content of their character."
