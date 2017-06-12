Starbucks Just Announced 2 New Non-Dairy Drinks With Help From Lady Gaga

It's supposed to hit 95 degrees in New York City today. That means we're looking for easy ways to stay cool that don't involve spending a fortune on our A/C bill — such as a new refreshing drink. Thankfully, Starbucks has us covered. The coffee chain just announced two brand-new cold, non-dairy beverages, but there's something a bit different about them. They were handpicked by the talented Lady Gaga for a very noble cause.
Starbucks has partnered with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, and together they are launching the Cups of Kindness collection. The collection includes four drinks, and two of those drinks have never been available before. The first is the Matcha Lemonade, and it's Gaga's favorite. She said, "I adore the entire collection and I instantly fell in love with the Matcha Lemonade." So how is the singer's fave drink made? It's simple. Starbucks starts with finely ground Teavana matcha green tea, and combines it with lemonade. Together, the two key components are shaken with ice, and the end result is slightly sweet, incredibly refreshing, and beautifully vibrant.
The second new drink is called the Violet Drink. Its name was of course inspired by the many colorful drinks that have come before it — the Pink Drink, Orange Drink, Green Drink, etc. — and it offers a perfect blend of tart and sweet. The Violet Drink gets its color and taste from blackberries and Starbucks' Very Berry Hibiscus Refreshers. The two ingredients are swirled to together with coconut milk and ice.
In addition to the Violet Drink and the Matcha Lemonade, the Cups of Kindness Collection also features the Pink Drink and the Ombré Pink Drink, so it's certainly a colorful line-up. Tomorrow through Monday, June 19, when we order one of the summery beverages, Starbucks will donate 25 cents from each purchase to Lady Gaga's the Born This Way Foundation. According to the press release, the money raised with go toward "programs that support youth wellness and empowerment by fostering kindness, improving mental health resources, and creating more positive environments." So, for the next week, we can all cool off with some gorgeous drinks that will pop on our Instagram feeds and raise money for a good cause. What could be better?
