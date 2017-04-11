Starbucks Made This Insta-Drink A Permanent Menu Item

Fans of Starbucks' secret menu can breathe easy. The coffee chain's famed Pink Drink, which became an internet sensation last year after it basically dominated Instagram feeds all summer long, is moving from cult favorite to center stage. Starbucks announced that the photogenic Pink Drink is now an official and permanent menu item, joining the ranks of Caramel Frappuccinos and White Chocolate Mochas.
"We're thrilled that the beloved Pink Drink is joining the Starbucks menu, just in time for the warmer spring months," Vivienne Long, vice president of U.S. retail beverages, said in a press release. "This delicious and refreshing drink is a celebration of our customers' and baristas' creativity and is just one of the 170,000 ways we craft beverages to meet each person's unique taste preferences."
Advertisement
The Pink Drink was one of the very first beverages in what seemed like an entire rainbow of customized cold drinks. During the sizzling summer months of 2016, a scroll through Insta showed not only Pink Drinks, but variations in just about every hue. There was even an ombré matcha drink that appeared just when everyone thought there was nowhere else for this trend to go. But the Pink Drink is the very first one to become a permanent addition to Starbucks' lineup.
For those unfamiliar, the Pink Drink is a Strawberry Açai Starbucks Refresher with coconut milk instead of water and topped with a scoop of strawberries. The coconut milk, which made its debut in 2015, was the catalyst for many of the Technicolor drinks, thanks to its ability to amp up colors and make just about anything look photo-ready.
Before today, anyone looking to snag one would have to know the formula (or have a barista that was familiar with it). Now that it's a menu fixture, all you have to do is order it by name — or color. Bottoms up!
Advertisement