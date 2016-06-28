Update: Well, we definitely saw this coming. Just yesterday Starbucks' secret Orange Drink took Instagram by storm, and before we even had time to process (or sip) the new concoction there's more. This time, not one but two new secret menu drinks have been created: the Green Drink and the Blue Drink.
However, the technical rainbow still hasn't been completed! We're still missing two shades: yellow and indigo. Will the Secret Menu Rainbow ever truly be complete? Only time (and Instagram) will tell. (Brit & Co)
This article was originally posted on June 27, 2016.
If you've heard of the much talked about, not so secret, "Starbucks Secret Menu," then you're probably familiar with "Pink and Purple Drinks." Customers have been ordering these off-menu, brightly colored summer beverages at Starbucks locations across the globe. And they've become something of a social media obsession. Seriously, these drinks have been all over our Instagram. And just when we thought the hype was dying down, the Orange Drink happened.
According to Foodbeast, the Orange Drink fittingly originated at an Orange County, CA location. Named for it's hometown and (you guessed it) its color, the OD gets its flavor from vanilla bean powder, coconut milk, and some orange mango juice. Pour this concoction over ice, shake it up, and viola — you've got yourself an Orange Drink.
Something tells us this won't be the last Secret Menu item of the summer — Starbucks still has three colors to go beforing completing the rainbow. Here's hoping a Green Drink comes next!
