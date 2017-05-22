Is there anything as beautiful as one of those special cotton candy pink sunsets? The answer is yes, and you can order it anytime you want at Starbucks. Now you don't have to wait around for the rare blending of bright pinks as the sun goes down. You can sip down that gorgeous color scheme whenever you'd like thanks to a secret Starbucks drink that's about to blow up on Instagram. It's called the Pink Ombre, and it takes the best part of last summer's Pink Drink, the color, and adds two-toned inspiration from the Matcha Pink Drink that went viral earlier this year.
Starbucks Melody, an unofficial Starbucks blog that always has news on the latest menu hacks, posted over the weekend about the new Pink Ombre drink that has just started to be spotted on Instagram. Usually these exciting drink ideas come from the creative minds of baristas and then customers catch wind of them through social media. The Pink Ombre is no exception.
According to Instagram posts from baristas and other Starbucks insiders, there are two different ways to order the Pink Ombre. One way is to ask for a Tall Pink Drink in a Grande cup — remember the Pink Drink was added as an official menu item last month. When ordering the Pink Ombre this way, ask to have the Pink Drink topped off with Iced Passion Tea. Here's what it will look like:
For a less subtle ombre, order a tall Cool Lime Refresher in a Grande cup. Instead of water, ask for coconut milk, and then ask to have the rest of the cup filled with Iced Passion Tea. Here's what this bold version looks like:
According to Starbucks Melody, the flavors are refreshing on a hot summer day. Oh, and best of all, starting May 31, the drink will be a featured beverage on the official Starbucks menu. That means we'll soon be able to order it by name. So so next time you're going to watch a summertime sunsets, don't be sad when it's over. You can still order a Pink Ombre drink once daytime rolls around. Or, 'gram the Pink Ombre drink in front of a cotton candy sunset for guaranteed likes.
